Temple wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier 's connection to the state of Texas paid off on Wednesday when Bay City (TX) wideout Xylan Williams announced his commitment to the Owls.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Williams caught 69 catches for 1,177 yards and 13 touchdowns for an 8-4 Bay City team. Williams' most impressive game came against Navasota when he caught an eye-popping 22 passes for 298 yards. According to MaxPreps, Williams' 22 catches that day were the fourth most by any high school athlete last year.

Also a track star, Williams finished first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and third in the 200 meter, 4x100 and 4x200 at a district meet earlier this spring. Carrier and Temple offered Williams back in March after an impressive showing at the Pylon 7 on 7 camp.

Historically, Temple has not recruited Texas often. The last Texas high school football player to commit to Temple was Marlin Terrell in 2008. But the connections that Carrier, who is about to enter his first season as Temple's wide receivers coach, had with the area allowed the Owls to get in early with a recruit outside of their geographical footprint.

Like Williams, Carrier is from from the Houston area, as he starred at Houston's Worthing High before going on to a record-setting career at the University of Houston. Carrier would ultimately coach at schools like Baylor, West Virginia and Houston before finding his way to North Broad Street.

With Williams' commitment, the Owls now have seven commitments in the Class of 2025, including one other wide receiver in the form of St. Joseph Prep's Rameir Hardy. At least three wide receiver positions will open up on Temple's roster next year, as Antonio Jones, Dante Wright and Ashton Allen are all in their final year of eligibility.