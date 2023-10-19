Lynn Greer returns to Temple as Owls' Chief of Staff
First-year Temple head coach Adam Fisher has rounded out his staff by hiring another one of the best players in the program’s history.
Lynn Greer, Temple’s second all-time leading scorer, will return to his alma mater to become the Owls’ chief of staff, Fisher announced Thursday.
“I am excited to bring Lynn and his family back to Temple University as our Chief of Staff,” Fisher said in a statement. “Lynn's success as a player and the impact he has had on the Temple and Philadelphia community is a great reminder for our players the impact Temple will have on their lives beyond basketball. Lynn exemplifies what it means to be Temple Made and Temple Proud.”
According to sources familiar with Greer’s hire, the former Temple star will have more of a role in community service and alumni relations, in addition to working closely on Name, Image and Likeness within NCAA rules.
Greer, who played just a couple of blocks west of Temple’s campus at Engineering and Science High School, went on to score 2,099 points in his career with the Owls and was part of the 2001 team that advanced to the Elite Eight under the late Hall of Fame coach John Chaney.
Greer spent the 2006-07 season with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and played 12 additional professional seasons around the globe, including Greece, Italy, Russia and Poland. He was later inducted into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame in 2017.
After retiring in 2015, Greer invested in real estate and also collaborated with former Temple teammate Lynard Stewart on an initiative called L2 Exposure that trained players out of McGonigle Hall, the former home of the Owls prior to the Liacouras Center, and advised them on the nuances of pursuing overseas careers.
When he spoke with OwlScoop.com back in April after attending Fisher’s introductory press conference, Greer said he has also been running a home healthcare company that assists adults with autism.
Greer joins assistant coach Chris Clark and Khalif Wyatt, the team's director of player development, and graduate assistant Jaylen Bond as one of four former Temple players on Fisher's staff.