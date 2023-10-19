First-year Temple head coach Adam Fisher has rounded out his staff by hiring another one of the best players in the program’s history.

Lynn Greer, Temple’s second all-time leading scorer, will return to his alma mater to become the Owls’ chief of staff, Fisher announced Thursday.

“I am excited to bring Lynn and his family back to Temple University as our Chief of Staff,” Fisher said in a statement. “Lynn's success as a player and the impact he has had on the Temple and Philadelphia community is a great reminder for our players the impact Temple will have on their lives beyond basketball. Lynn exemplifies what it means to be Temple Made and Temple Proud.”

According to sources familiar with Greer’s hire, the former Temple star will have more of a role in community service and alumni relations, in addition to working closely on Name, Image and Likeness within NCAA rules.

Greer, who played just a couple of blocks west of Temple’s campus at Engineering and Science High School, went on to score 2,099 points in his career with the Owls and was part of the 2001 team that advanced to the Elite Eight under the late Hall of Fame coach John Chaney.



