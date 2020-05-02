News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 11:47:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Matt Hennessy transitions into NFL career with the Falcons

Adam Crognale
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Prior to the draft, Temple center Matt Hennessy talked with OwlScoop about where he expected to go in the NFL Draft. He knew most updated mock drafts had him going somewhere in the second or third ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}