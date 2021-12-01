Meet the candidate: Evan Cooper

Editor's note: In covering Temple's search for its next head football coach, OwlScoop.com will be highlighting coaches who are or could be candidates for the job. We'll be sure to note well-sourced information about the coaches where we have it so we can help provide context about their candidacy.

You can read the other profiles we've done here:

Evan Cooper

Carolina Panthers’ Cornerbacks coach and Director of Player Evaluation

Although Cooper is young at 34 years old, he does have strong ties to the Temple program and is a member of the Matt Rhule coaching tree, two things highlighted by athletic director Arthur Johnson as important factors for any candidate.

Cooper played at Temple from 2005-08 before joining Rhule’s staff as a graduate assistant in 2013. He was then promoted to Director of External Operations for the 2014 season before spending the 2015 season at Miami.

Cooper then returned to North Philadelphia to serve as the Director of Player Personnel from 2015-16 before following Rhule to Baylor, where he served in various capacities, including assistant cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-19.

During his stint as recruiting coordinator at Baylor, Cooper helped the Bears assemble three straight top-35 recruiting classes. He also helped the development of cornerback Grayland Arnold, who signed with the Eagles as a UDFA in 2020 and now plays for the Houston Texans.

With the Panthers, Cooper has aided in the development of cornerback Donte Jackson, who lead the team in interceptions last season with three and added 11 passes defended.

Cooper’s knowledge of Temple is undoubtedly an advantage, but he lacks some of the coordinator experience other candidates have, and he hasn’t pulled as many notable recruits as candidates like Elijah Robinson and Stan Drayton have.