Owls at 6th, 8th in AAC men's and women's preseason polls

The American Athletic Conference released its preseason polls and all-conference teams Friday. Temple’s men’s and women’s teams were picked to finish sixth and eighth, respectively, and both squads were represented on the league’s preseason all-conference teams.

Jamal Mashburn Jr., who joined head coach Adam Fisher’s team via the transfer portal from New Mexico, was named to the American’s preseason all-conference first team, along with UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg, East Carolina’s RJ Felton and Memphis’ PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter. Mashburn Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn, averaged 14.1 points per game last season for a Lobos team that won the Mountain West Conference tournament and lost to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.