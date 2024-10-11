Owls at 6th, 8th in AAC men's and women's preseason polls

in other news
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Army
Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Thursday's loss to Army here.
Don Otto's Temple - Army gallery
View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 42-14 loss to Army here.
Frontcourt focus: Fisher talks about Owls' new big men
Adam Fisher told OwlScoop what players like Elijah Gray and Mohammed Keita will bring to the Owls' roster.
Adam Fisher sees a deep, experienced backcourt
Listen to the second part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple's second year head coach.
Army runs past Temple, 42-14
First, it was some questionable officiating. Then Army ran all over the Owls and sacked Evan Simon 7 times.
The American Athletic Conference released its preseason polls and all-conference teams Friday. Temple’s men’s and women’s teams were picked to finish sixth and eighth, respectively, and both squads were represented on the league’s preseason all-conference teams.
Jamal Mashburn Jr., who joined head coach Adam Fisher’s team via the transfer portal from New Mexico, was named to the American’s preseason all-conference first team, along with UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg, East Carolina’s RJ Felton and Memphis’ PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter. Mashburn Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn, averaged 14.1 points per game last season for a Lobos team that won the Mountain West Conference tournament and lost to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Guard Tiarra East was named to the American’s preseason women’s all-conference second team after garnering second team all-conference honors after last season, one that ended for Temple in the AAC tournament semifinals in Fort Worth.
The American’s coaches did the voting in the polls and the all-conference teams. They were not permitted to vote for their own team or student athletes.
UAB, which ended Temple’s season in the AAC men’s tournament championship game, received nine first-place votes to finish atop the poll, followed by Memphis, South Florida, Wichita State and Florida Atlantic. South Florida topped the women’s preseason poll, followed by North Texas and Rice, which tied for second. Tulsa, UTSA, East Carolina and Memphis finished ahead of head coach Diane Richardson’s Owls in the poll.
Head coach Adam Fisher’s men’s team opens its season at home on Monday, Nov. 4 against Sacred Heart, while the Temple women will open against Richmond that same day in a doubleheader at the Liacouras Center.
