Owls hosting several official visitors this weekend

Camren Boykin talked to OwlScoop about why he stayed committed to Temple through the coaching change.
Temple's new head coach is adding a veteran assistant with a blend of NFL and college experience, OwlScoop has learned.
The St. Joe's transfer can play Sunday at Hofstra, and the Owls need his experience and leadership at the point.
Temple's new head coach has hired an assistant to his defensive staff. We have the details here.
View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 110-81 win over Holy Family here.
Camren Boykin talked to OwlScoop about why he stayed committed to Temple through the coaching change.
Temple's new head coach is adding a veteran assistant with a blend of NFL and college experience, OwlScoop has learned.
The St. Joe's transfer can play Sunday at Hofstra, and the Owls need his experience and leadership at the point.