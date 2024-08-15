PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Owls looking at a wide range of receivers

Colin Schofield
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Temple hired Grambling State wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier during the offseason to lead its wide receiver room.

Carrier was a standout receiver and returner himself during his playing days at Houston and ended his collegiate career with the FBS record in kick return touchdowns with seven and finished second in FBS history at the time in receptions at 320.

If the Owls wind up with a player or two of Carrier’s caliber, head coach Stan Drayton would certainly take it.

For now, Carrier will be tasked with leading a room that lost its leading receiver from 2023 in Amad Anderson Jr. but returns some experience and added some intriguing new pieces.

Dante Wright, Zae Baines, John Adams and Ian Stewart all return as key contributors from a season ago. Wright, Adams and Baines were the next three behind Anderson last season in terms of receiving yards by the wide receivers with 507, 442 and 149 yards, respectively. Stewart earned a single digit last season but must prove this year that he can stay healthy after an injury limited him to just six catches for 48 yards in six games.

Despite his modest career numbers (14 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns), Stewart’s leadership has been critical so far for the new wide receivers in the locker room, Carrier said.

“He’s the next coach in the room,” Carrier said. “When I am in meetings and younger guys want to know certain things, he takes them with him into the meeting room and gets them up to speed. He does a great job of relaying the message I put out there. It’s valuable when you have that kind of leadership in the room.”

One of the new guys in the room looking to get up to speed is transfer Ashton Allen, a former track all-American at USC who hasn’t played football since his days at Maryland’s Bullis School.

“He kind of looks like Bambi, a baby deer out there at times,” Carrier said of Allen, who ran with USC’s 2022 National Champion 4x100 team and was also an all-American in the 4x400 and the 4x100. “But for the most part, he’s learning and he’s willing to learn. The receiving room says he’s cheating because he has yet to develop any flaws, everything he’s learning through this process has been through me. The future is bright for him. He’s producing and he’s getting better every day.”

As for those other intriguing pieces, Grambling State transfer Antonio Jones, who recorded 595 receiving yards last season under Carrier, is coming off an injury that kept him out of spring ball. Fellow transfer Kajiya Hollawayne, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt junior, initially started his career as a quarterback at UCLA, where he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021. He left there and crossed paths with Carrier at Grambling in 2022 before catching 22 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns last season at Riverside Community College. Adams, a walk-on out of South Jersey’s Deptford High School, began to show signs of promise last season in catching 15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He’s back after a leg injury at UAB prematurely ended his season last November.

True freshmen Bryson Goodwin, Tyler Stewart and Jamar Taylor Jr. could get opportunities this fall, as could sophomore Xavier Irvin.

“I think every guy in the room has taken drastic steps on becoming an all-around wide receiver,” Carrier said, “whether it's learning multiple positions, blocking or catching the ball. Just doing the little things these guys have really bought into and they are starting to reap the rewards of it.”

In Carrier’s first few months at Temple, redshirt sophomore Cole Sprague has already emerged as Carrier's “favorite guy.”

Sprague, a graduate of Delaware County’s Cardinal O’Hara High School, caught 44 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns at Nassau Community College before walking on at Temple prior to the 2023 season. He redshirted last year, but he has quickly gotten the endorsement of his new position coach.

“Cole does not ask for anything. He’s another leader in that room and he just makes your job easier,” Carrier said. “He knows every position. You tell him to go and he just asks what position or where he’s going and he goes in there and gives it his all.”

When Carrier was asked by a reporter if his players are aware of what he accomplished at Houston, he smiled.

“They do a great job about reminding me of certain things, embarrassing things also,” he said. “Dante Wright is the ringleader of it all and has got everybody involved. Every so often, I walk in the meeting room and there's a picture of me in college that I don’t know how they got, but I know who did it.

“But for the most part, they are sponges, man. These kids easily Google you as soon as you get the job. They did a great job of finding out who I am and really listening to every word I say.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvb3dscy1sb29raW5nLWF0LWEtd2lkZS1yYW5nZS1vZi1yZWNlaXZl cnMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRnRlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm93bHMtbG9va2lu Zy1hdC1hLXdpZGUtcmFuZ2Utb2YtcmVjZWl2ZXJzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTAm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK