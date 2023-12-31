With the NCAA’s fall transfer window for FBS football set to close in three days, Temple has lost another key player.

Victor Stoffel, who started all 12 games for the Owls at right tackle in 2023, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to Rivals.

Stoffel’s departure is a significant loss to a Temple offensive line that has struggled to stay healthy and consistent in Stan Drayton’s two seasons on North Broad Street. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden earned a single digit prior to the start of the season and lived up to the standard expected of him on the field. He played all 876 of the Owls’ offensive snaps, allowed just two sacks and graded out as Temple’s highest-rated offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus.

Before being named an American Athletic Conference honorable mention selection at the end of the 2023 regular season, Stoffel garnered midseason All-AAC offensive lineman of the year and All-American honorable mention honors.

When Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke to OwlScoop.com earlier this month on National Signing Day, Stoffel and Wisdom Quarshie were both expected to return to the Owls and be part of the program for spring ball in March.

“That's always a big deal,” Langsdorf said when asked what it would mean to have experienced players like Stoffel and Quarshie returning on his offensive line. “Even if you have a guy that is maybe not even a starter, just having that depth, the guys that have played that can push those young guys, I think that's really a beneficial thing, because you don't want to be too thin. You can see how thinned out you get with some with just a few injuries, and then being able to put a guy in there that's played some is a big deal. So our depth, I think, would be better. The fact that we played the young guys, but also bring those returners back will help us.”

Now Langsdorf and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan will have to pivot at the right tackle position. Freshman tackles like Kevin Terry and Melvin Siani will get the benefit of a full offseason, as will fellow freshman Luke Watson, who logged starts at both tackle and guard in his first season. Langsdorf said Linus Lindberg, a 6-4, 275-pound junior who signed with Temple earlier this month after two JUCO seasons at College of the Canyons, projects as a tackle.