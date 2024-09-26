PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Army runs past Temple, 42-14

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

The scoreboard will show that Temple got blown out Thursday night on national television.

The game tape will show that the Owls had some chances to put some points on the board early and gain some momentum before things got out of control.

But a few unfortunate officiating calls, Army’s triple-option attack, and a relentless Black Knights defense eventually wore Temple down in a 42-14 loss that dropped the Owls to 1-4 on the season.

Army improved to 4-0 and was clearly the better team Thursday night. A Black Knights defense that hadn’t registered a sack prior to Thursday night dropped Temple quarterback Evan Simon seven times and held the Owls to a paltry seven rushing yards on 19 carries, with the negative sack yardage putting a dent in an already sparse total.

Offensively, Army did what it usually does even better for good measure. The Black Knights reeled off 417 rushing yards, 61 more than they were averaging through the season’s first three games. Quarterback Bryson Daily racked up 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while South Jersey product Kanye Udoh added 128 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries.

Temple, which now has nine days before it plays again on Oct. 5 at UConn, made things a bit interesting when Simon hit freshman tight end Daniel Evert for a 54-yard touchdown that helped close the gap to 28-14 with 11:19 left to play, but Daily responded with a 12-yard touchdown run almost four minutes later to put the game out of reach.

Simon, who went 19 of 30 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and a late interception, walked gingerly into his postgame media session after taking a tough hit late in the game when his head coach Stan Drayton elected to keep him on the field during the Owls’ final possession despite the game being well out of reach.

“It was a physical game,” Simon said. “I’m definitely going to be sore in the morning.”

Temple will be shaking off more than soreness Friday morning. The Owls will be lamenting missed opportunities, too.

After Army won the toss and deferred, Temple took the ball and appeared to be on its way to a 7-0 lead seven plays later when Simon connected with Antonio Jones on what would have been a 49-yard touchdown pass, but the officials saw what they felt was a hold on redshirt-junior left tackle Diego Barajas that nullified the play.

Temple punted two plays later, and Army slotback Noah Short scored on a 61-yard run three plays after that to help put the Black Knights ahead 7-0 at the 9:48 mark of the first quarter.

Later on in the second quarter, after Army jumped ahead by 14-0 courtesy of a Daily 8-yard touchdown run, Temple’s next drive stalled after seven plays. Army’s Jayden Mayes muffed Dante Atton’s 39-yard punt, and Owls long snapper Andrew McIlquham appeared to jump on the ball and possess it while down on the field before Mayes took it away from him.

But instead of Temple getting the ball at the Army 9-yard line with a chance to get within seven, the officials ruled that Mayes had recovered the ball.

Down 14-0 as halftime approached, the Owls looked like they might be able to steal three points after defensive end Diwun Black looked to have forced a turnover on a strip sack of Daily with fellow defensive end Tra Thomas recovering the ball. Replays slowed Daily’s arm had clearly not moved forward, but the officiating crew somehow saw it differently, overturned the call and ruled it an incomplete pass, and Army went into halftime two plays later up 14.

Had the call stood, Temple would have gotten the ball at the Army 39 with 11 seconds left before halftime. At worst, the Owls could have trotted Maddux Trujillo out for a 56-yard field goal attempt five days after he hit a program and Lincoln Financial Field record 64-yard kick, but the overturned call took what could have been three points off the board.

Drayton wasn’t in the mood to make excuses after the game.

“They called the game the way they saw it,” Drayton said. “Some of those things were under review and confirmed the calls. It wasn't the referee's cause of why we lost this ballgame today, so I’m not gonna go into that.”

Drayton had what appeared to be a long conversation with the officials on the muffed punt before the play was reviewed. Asked about it postgame, Drayton again refused to complain about the officiating.

“He called it how he saw it,” Drayton said. “I don’t believe they’re out there trying to be favorable in any way. They called it how they saw it. He basically told me what he saw and called it how he saw it.

Drayton himself rightfully saw a lot of mistakes from his team. In his opening statement to reporters, he said they didn’t protect the quarterback well, as evidenced by the seven sacks, although Drayton later said his receivers were running routes too deep on certain occasions.

While it would have been naïve for anyone to expect Temple to snuff out what had been a potent and steady triple-option rushing attack by Army, the Owls were particularly bad in defending it on several occasions.

“Those guys are a veteran group over there,” Drayton said. “No one’s stopped the run against them all year, and I don’t want to let that be an excuse as well. But we’ve got to get off blocks. We got to make sure that we are tackling properly, and there's some mistakes that were made. We were out of gaps at times. Safeties didn't support the run from time to time. This really, really got out of hand, but that's what they do, and they're really damn good at it, but we’ve got to find a way to interiorly be a lot more stout than what we showed today. I know we're a better outfit than what we showed today.”

Nine days from now, Drayton’s team will get a chance to find out if that’s really the case.

Watch Thursday night's postgame interviews here.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1MwSm1pOTlOUXNNP3NpPVhqdDJLNTd6VEZOdi01YlY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJ4TzNoOWF1ODFjP3NpPTFJTy03NzM5SHpGT2hLMzA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3pkUGVodk9oVHlBP3NpPUp3RUpTOXRveW1xUWszcnY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZFZXQyMW5rbVA0P3NpPVRHb3lRQy1kY3Zab09wS0k/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXJteS1ydW5zLXBhc3QtdGVtcGxlLTQyLTE0IiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW1wbGUu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhcm15LXJ1bnMtcGFzdC10ZW1wbGUtNDIt MTQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=