The Scoop: S10, E20 - Dissecting the K.C. Keeler hire

We’ll tell you why we believe Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson made the right hire at the right time with K.C. Keeler and preview an important week of Big 5 basketball ahead for Adam Fisher’s and Diane Richardson’s programs.

A packed mailbag awaits this week, as well as a ringing endorsement of Keeler from his friend and NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell, who spoke with OwlScoop Tuesday morning ahead of Keeler’s introductory press conference.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:17

On (or around) this date: 3:17 – 8:09

Breaking down K.C. Keeler’s press conference: 8:09 – 19:28

NFL Films’ Greg Cosell endorses the Keeler hire: 19:28 – 22:02

Temple AD Arthur Johnson speaks with reporters: 22:02 – 26:19

Temple men’s hoops roundup: 26:19 – 37:43

Temple women’s hoops will play for a Big 5 title: 37:43 – 42:31

Mailbag: 42:31 – end

Front page photo by Noel Chacko