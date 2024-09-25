This week’s podcast includes a recap of the Owls’ first football win of the season and part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher, who talked to OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo about where he feels the program stands with NIL, how they put together their schedule and what he learned from his first season on the bench.

We also previewed Temple nationally-televised Thursday night home game against Army and answered your mailbag questions, too.

0:00 – 2:02: Intro

2:02 – 6:08: On (or around) this date

6:08 – 16:51: Recapping Temple’s 45-29 win over Utah State

16:51 – 27:38: Previewing Temple’s matchup against Army

27:38 – 42:25: Adam Fisher on NIL, the schedule and more

42:25 - 44:22: An update on Cam Miles' recruitment

44:22 – end: Mailbag