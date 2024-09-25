PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
The Scoop: S10, E9 - Adam Fisher talks scheduling, NIL and more

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

This week’s podcast includes a recap of the Owls’ first football win of the season and part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher, who talked to OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo about where he feels the program stands with NIL, how they put together their schedule and what he learned from his first season on the bench.

We also previewed Temple nationally-televised Thursday night home game against Army and answered your mailbag questions, too.

0:00 – 2:02: Intro

2:02 – 6:08: On (or around) this date

6:08 – 16:51: Recapping Temple’s 45-29 win over Utah State

16:51 – 27:38: Previewing Temple’s matchup against Army

27:38 – 42:25: Adam Fisher on NIL, the schedule and more

42:25 - 44:22: An update on Cam Miles' recruitment

44:22 – end: Mailbag

