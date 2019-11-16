A relentless defensive effort and clutch free throws propelled Temple to a 70-65 road win over La Salle in their first look at a Big 5 opponent.

Temple’s largest lead was 21 with 8:39 remaining but a late-game surge from the Explorers cut that down to just four in crunch time.

“We got out of sorts, we get happy, and we forget about how we get these leads,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said. “I preach to these guys all the time about getting the ball from side-to-side and once the ball starts to stick we don’t play well.”

After shooting 30.8% from the field as a team in the first half, the Explorers found their groove scoring 11 points and hitting three 3’s in the final minute.The Owls were able to hold off a major comeback by taking care of the ball and knocking down seven of their last eight free throw attempts.

As has been the case in all three games this season,Temple’s victory started at the defensive end. The Owls scored 21 points off of 17 turnovers and blocked six shots.

“[McKie] preaches trying to get deflections, be active with your hands, and don’t foul,” senior forward Quinton Rose said.

With Damion Moore out of the lineup listed as day-to-day because of a back injury, redshirt-freshman big man Arashma Parks stepped up to the challenge of filling a larger role.

“He’s young, we’re just throwing him out in the deep end of the water right now just trying to figure some things out,” McKie said. “He brings something to the table, he adds value to what it is we’re doing.”

“He’s real physical in the paint -- rebounding and boxing out,” Rose added. “When he got the ball he just attacked the rim and that’s what we’ve been asking him to do.”

Nate Pierre-Louis recorded his third straight double-double, posting 21 points and grabbing 12 boards. Rose added 18 points and 2 assists. For the first time this season, Temple managed to win the rebounding battle vs its opponent.

David Beatty and Sherif Kenney led the way for the Explorers each scoring 13 points and combining for nine total rebounds.

“Today was a good test for us to play against a team of men,” La Salle coach Ashley Howard said. “It’s something we can definitely learn from but I’m proud our guys fought until the very end.”

Up next, Temple will travel cross country to California to play USC on Friday.



