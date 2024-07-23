The American Athletic Conference released its 2024 preseason football media poll Tuesday morning in Arlington, Texas, and Temple came in last among the league's 14 teams.

Memphis, which finished 10-3 last season, is the favorite to win the AAC this season and topped the preseason media poll by receiving 23 of a possible 30 first-place votes. UTSA, Tulane, USF and conference newcomer Army rounded out the top five. Temple's 40 points in the preseason poll were 37 behind 13th-place Charlotte.

The Owls, who will open up on the road Friday, Aug. 30 at Oklahoma, have won the AAC title once in the league's 11-year history. Temple claimed the AAC title with a win at Navy in 2016 in a year in which Houston was the preseason favorite.

The 2024 season will present several challenges for the Owls and third-year head coach Stan Drayton. Temple must find a new starting quarterback after the transfer portal departure of E.J. Warner to conference foe Rice, and the Owls must replace the heart and soul of their defense in Jordan Magee, who became a fifth-round NFL Draft pick of the Washington Commanders.