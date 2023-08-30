2022 Recap

Starting with the positive, Temple’s field-goal kicking drastically improved in 2022 after a lackluster 2021. Rory Bell started the season as the incumbent kicker but, after missing his first two attempts of the season, lost the job to Miami (FL) transfer Camden Price. Price took full advantage of his opportunity and made 13 of 14 field-goal attempts down the stretch. Bell, meanwhile, saw his kickoff average drop from 60.3 yards per kick in 2021 to just 56.9 yards and six touchbacks in 2022. As a team, Temple ranked just No. 90 in the nation in kickoff return defense at 21.5 yards per return. Weber State transfer Mackenzie Morgan, an Australia native, handled the punt duties in 2022 and finished the season with a respectable 40 yards a punt. Morgan’s ability to rugby style punt helped Temple limit returns and, as a result, the Owls finished No. 26 in the nation in punt return defense. From the “offensive” perspective of special teams, Temple lacked explosivity in 2022. The Owls were No. 123 in punt return average at 3.5 yards per game last season and No. 124 in kickoff returns at 16.4 yards per return. To be fair, the kickoff return game did get a bit of a shot in the arm when Sam Martin took over the primary return duties against Cincinnati. After failing to record more than 70 kickoff yards in a game over the course of the team’s first 10 games, Temple averaged 122 kickoff yards per game in the last two games that saw Martin take over the primary job. Martin’s 138 kickoff yards against East Carolina were the most by a Temple player since Isaiah Wright had 148 yards against Duke in the 2018 Independence Bowl. Temple’s punt return unit struggled for the fourth straight year, as the Owls returned just 13 punts for 45 yards over the course of the entire season.

2023 Preview