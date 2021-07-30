Preseason camp primer: Special teams

Temple special teams coordinator Brett Diersen has some holes to patch up heading into preseason camp between youth at the kicking position and inconsistency among the rest of the unit.

Temple’s special teams group was highlighted by the high-yielding play of Adam Barry a year ago -- a seven-game resume that was largely a bounce-back year for the junior punter.

He finished third in the conference in average yards punted per game with 44, which was a significant jump from finishing dead last in the conference the year prior.

True freshman Rory Bell took over kickoff and FG/PAT responsibilities in week four of last season against Tulane, replacing Will Mobley. He registered his first career field goal, splitting the uprights from 22 yards out. That kick would ultimately be the lone points the Owls put up in a 38-3 road loss.

Bell wound up converting all five of his field goal attempts, but his longest was a modest 30 yards. He'll have to push out his range this season, and preseason camp could tell us if Bell, who had previously been listed as the only kicker on the roster, will have some competition in former Penn Manor High School kicker Liam Hart.