Previewing Philly Live I
Philly High School Live, an annual showcase event for high school teams during the recruiting live period, tips off this Friday at noon at St. Joseph’s Prep, just a few blocks southwest of Temple's...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news