Re-al Mitchell, Trad Beatty earn praise from coaching staff
Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell have each been able to drive healthy competition in Temple's quarterback room over the last few weeks of preseason camp. And now that the Owls have been cleared as of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news