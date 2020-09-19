OwlScoop - Re'Mahn Davis looking to become a more complete back

Rod Carey told Re’Mahn Davis last summer that he needs to become a more complete back.

Davis has looked to respond this offseason as a returning starter with the most game experience in the running back room.

“The running piece is down and anybody can run the ball, but you got to be able to be a three-down back,” Davis said during Friday’s media availability. “You got to be able to pass block. You got to run and catch. Right now, I think I have one of the three down and I just need to get better.”

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore running back added he needs to do his part in protecting Anthony Russo, giving the graduate quarterback enough time to get the ball to other playmakers like Jaden Blue, Branden Mack and Jose Barbon.

The young core, which includes Edward Saydee, Tayvon Ruley, Onasis Neely and Kyle Dobbins will look to Davis as a leader. As opposed to last year, with redshirt senior Jager Gardner getting a fair share of reps from the backfield.

“We all learned from [Gardner],” Davis said. “We all took a piece of [Gardner] before he left and I think all of us are leaders. It’s not just one person that had to step up and take over when [Gardner] left.”

Each of the running backs who spoke Friday made it clear that the competition for reps doesn’t feel so much like a competition. None of the backs are trying to be head honcho, according to Davis.

Running backs coach Gabe Infante gave him a lot of praise for his growth after just one season.

“[Davis was] just trying to get his feet on the ground,” Infante said. “Trying to deal with what expectations we had of him and his own expectations of himself, and I think dealing with success. I think he’s now understanding what the next step is, just trying to understand what the year looks like and how to prepare for each phase of the year.”

Back on Aug. 21, offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich said there’s a lot of room to improve after one year and that Davis’ transition freshman to sophomore year would be a big one.

Infante added it feels like Davis is being more proactive about things. If an issue arises, he’s the one to get ahead of it rather than reacting to problems too late. That altered mindset has come with the territory of being thrust into a leadership role in the running back room.

Davis saw his first game action in last season’s opener against Bucknell, recording his first career touchdown on a 51-yard catch-and-run. His 936 rushing yards last season ranked seventh in the conference and fifth among FBS freshmen. He also trails only Bernard Pierce in every Temple rushing category.

With the goal of taking more reps and being on the field as much as possible this year, Davis has spent the offseason maintaining his weight while improving his stamina to get to a point where he can get upwards of 20 carries in a game without being fatigued.

"Last year, I was a freshman and I was kind of thrown into the fire,” Davis said. “I was able to learn to control it. But now, I want to learn the game truly for what it is and attack it. Instead of having the game play me, I want to play the game.”