For the next three months, OwlScoop.com will continue to track the weekly individual performances of Temple’s 16 verbal commitments from the 2023 class. A few players from the group stood out this past weekend and helped their teams win.

Stewart, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver from Maryland’s St. Vincent Pallotti High School, told OwlScoop.com he caught four passes against The John Carroll School in a 21-14 win for the Panthers. According to Stewart, the Patriots sent double-team assignments to guard him. He made some significant plays at the beginning of the second half. “Going into the third quarter, we came out passing,” Stewart explained, “and I caught a huge ball over the middle over two defenders, which led us to a touchdown.” Stewart is a player to watch as he progresses this season. Stewart had offers from Maryland, Boston College and West Virginia before committing to Temple in May.

Greene, a 6-4, 250-pound two-way player, helped Penn Trafford win 48-14 over Woodland Hills Senior High School. Greene helped his team rebound from last week’s 19-7 loss against McKeesport Area Senior High School. Although he is projected to play defensive end at Temple, Greene continues to start at quarterback for Penn Trafford and completed 7 of his 10 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding two more scores on the ground. “It was great,” Greene said. “Our entire team performed extremely well. And it all started with the offensive line. We got a run game going and after that we just kept pounding the ball. Our wide receivers also had a great game. They were making catches all over the field and that contributed a lot to our success.” Greene received offers from Central Michigan and Duquesne as well before committing to Temple.

Terry, a 6-6, 270-pound offensive tackle from Clearwater Central Catholic High School, helped the Marauders win 28-14 over Tampa Catholic High School. Terry, who also received offers from Arizona State, Appalachian State and West Virginia, felt he put together a strong performance Friday night. “I played good,” Terry said. “I can always improve. Have to get one percent better every practice, and I feel like the team is starting to play as a unit.”

Barnett, 6-1, 185-pound cornerback from Miami’s Jackson High School, committed to Temple in June. The Generals won 8-6 over Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, improving their record to 1-2. Barnett, a Bahamian prospect who is relatively new to the game, is continuing to work more on his technique and build experience to complement the speed that brought him Division I recruiting interest. “During the game, I was just focused on my assignment,” Barnett said.

Watson, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Saint Mark's High School, helped the Spartans win 48-0 over Red Lion Christian Academy on Friday night. Watson helped pave the way for an offense that moved the ball easily, and he added one of the team’s eight first-half sacks on defense.

Everhart, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from The Hun School of Princeton, caught two passes for 22 yards in the Raiders 49-6 win over Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada. Everhart’s only FBS offer comes from Temple.