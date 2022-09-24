A head football coach’s opening statement in a postgame press conference can sometimes hold little weight and serve as nothing more than a transition to the question-and-answer portion, but first-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton was wise to take a discerning tone to start things off, even after the Owls had posted a 28-0 win over UMass Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Yes, it was the program’s first shutout win in six seasons. Yes, there were more moments of promise from true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, standout outside linebacker Layton Jordan and several other players. And yes, any win is a good win for a rebuilding program that has gone 4-15 over the last two seasons and lost plenty of talented players to the NCAA’s transfer portal. But before Jordan was grabbing an interception with one hand while dropping back in coverage and turning upfield to return it 41 yards for a touchdown to make it a three-possession game, and before Warner was dropping a perfectly-thrown 50-yard touchdown pass to Adonicas Sanders to close out the scoring, the Owls played some very sloppy football against a not-so-good UMass team that whose only win has come against an FCS program. Things could, of course, be worse. The Owls are now 2-2 heading into American Athletic Conference play next Saturday at Memphis, and there are certain signs of progress. But Drayton and his staff will have a lot to pick apart when they watch film this weekend. “It sure feels good to get a win,” Drayton began. “They don’t come easy, that’s for sure … UMass did a phenomenal job in the first half of that ballgame, and I’m just proud of our guys to show the capability to overcome some adversity and find a way to put it all together and come out in the second half and win that ballgame. “A lot to grow from, a lot to learn from. Boy, we have a lot of work to do.” He’s not wrong. Temple dodged a stretch in which it turned the ball over on three straight occasions late in the first quarter and early into the second quarter – Warner’s first interception, a muffed punt return in which the ball hit Temple’s Zae Baines and was recovered by UMass, and Warner’s second interception. Warner completed just 3 of his first 10 passes, threw those two interceptions, and faced too much pressure in the pocket from an offensive line that still has a lot of issues and missed assignments. The Owls mustered just seven first-half points and still didn’t get much going in the running game until a few late runs and with the help of backup quarterback Quincy Patterson. But, again, learning while winning – at least for one week - is never a bad thing.

E.J. Warner settled down after two early interceptions and got Temple going on his fourth completion of the day, a 34-yard toss to Adonicas Sanders. (Don Otto)

Turning point After Temple’s first four drives failed, with the third and fourth ending on Warner’s two interceptions, the true freshman finally broke through in the second quarter with a looping, 34-yard completion down the right sideline just over UMass free safety Tyler Rudolph to Adonicas Sanders that gave the Owls some signs of life. It was a throw and conversion Warner and the Owls needed badly at that time. It came on third-and-14 after Jakari Norwood dropped a pass on first down and then got blown up for a four-yard loss on second down. Six plays player, Warner capped the nine-play, 69-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ian Stewart, their second scoring connection of the season. “It was definitely a big play,” Warner said of the throw to Sanders, one that set him on a streak of five straight completions after his slow start. “I mean, any time you get an explosive, it helps get your team ready and rolling and hopefully convert on the rest of the drive. So it was big. Dono made a nice move on his guy, went up, made a good play on the sideline. It was definitely good for us.”

Air Jordan Layton Jordan came into the day tied for fourth nationally with 4.5 sacks. He proved Saturday that he can drop into coverage, too. With the Owls holding a 14-0 lead in the third quarter, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker backpedaled, intercepted backup quarterback Brady Olson’s pass with his right hand and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown that helped lift Temple to a 21-0 lead with 6:14 left in the third quarter. Regardless of who it came against and who was throwing it, Jordan turned in arguably the most impressive play of the day Saturday, one that further showed the redshirt junior might be Temple’s next great defensive player with a shot at the next level. “(The play) just boosted my confidence, way more than I had,” Jordan said. “And in coverage drop, I’ve got to work for more off of that and just keep getting more.”

Layton Jordan scores on his 41-yard interception return.