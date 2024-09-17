Advertisement

in other news

The Scoop: S10, E7 - More signs of concern in Owls' loss at Navy

The Scoop: S10, E7 - More signs of concern in Owls' loss at Navy

A mailbag-heavy episode of The Scoop addresses the frustrations of an 0-2 Owls team, and we talked some hoops, too.

 • John DiCarlo
Tuesday notebook: Forrest Brock is day-to-day

Tuesday notebook: Forrest Brock is day-to-day

An update on Temple's quarterback, a closer look at the run-game struggles and audio of Stan Drayton's Monday presser.

 • John DiCarlo
Don Otto's Temple - Navy Gallery

Don Otto's Temple - Navy Gallery

View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 38-11 loss to Navy here.

 • Kyle Gauss
Snap Counts: Temple at Navy

Snap Counts: Temple at Navy

Find out how many snaps Temple's players took against Navy here.

Premium content
 • Kyle Gauss
More signs of concern mark Temple's 38-11 loss at Navy

More signs of concern mark Temple's 38-11 loss at Navy

Nine penalties, an anemic offense and a defense that couldn't track Navy QB Blake Horvath marked Saturday's ugly loss.

 • John DiCarlo

in other news

The Scoop: S10, E7 - More signs of concern in Owls' loss at Navy

The Scoop: S10, E7 - More signs of concern in Owls' loss at Navy

A mailbag-heavy episode of The Scoop addresses the frustrations of an 0-2 Owls team, and we talked some hoops, too.

 • John DiCarlo
Tuesday notebook: Forrest Brock is day-to-day

Tuesday notebook: Forrest Brock is day-to-day

An update on Temple's quarterback, a closer look at the run-game struggles and audio of Stan Drayton's Monday presser.

 • John DiCarlo
Don Otto's Temple - Navy Gallery

Don Otto's Temple - Navy Gallery

View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 38-11 loss to Navy here.

 • Kyle Gauss
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Coastal Carolina
Default Avatar
Kyle Gauss  •  OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
Twitter
@kylegauss
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
temple
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 3
Overall Record
0 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Temple
0 - 3
Temple
Utah St.
1 - 2
Utah St.
-6.5, O/U 51.5
Temple
0 - 3
Temple
Army
2 - 0
Army
Finished
Temple
20
Temple
Coastal Car.
28
Arrow
Coastal Car.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings