Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa
Kyle Gauss  •  OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
Twitter
@kylegauss
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement