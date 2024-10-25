South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

The ECU transfer linebacker is the AAC's third-leading tackler and has emerged as one of Temple's best players.
JUCO safety Dylan King spoke with OwlScoop.com about his upcoming visit to Temple.
Against an easier second-half schedule, the Owls' defense could - and should - be better.
Temple's women's basketball coach sat down with OwlScoop to preview the upcoming season and much more.
But despite an influx of transfers, Quante Berry's name came up a few times Monday. Why? Find out here.
The ECU transfer linebacker is the AAC's third-leading tackler and has emerged as one of Temple's best players.
JUCO safety Dylan King spoke with OwlScoop.com about his upcoming visit to Temple.
Against an easier second-half schedule, the Owls' defense could - and should - be better.