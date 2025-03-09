Spring forward: The QBs

The freshman hit the game-tying foul shots and put the Owls ahead for good late in the second half on a layup.
Temple overcame a slow start to hold off Charlotte on the road, 60-54, Tuesday night.
The Temple women will be at Charlotte in their regular-season finale, while the men will play at Tulsa. More here.
A look at everything Natalie DeMasi and Reese Henderson do to lead Temple’s chapter of Morgan’s Message.
East's career-high 33 points led the Owls past Rice, 83-63, on Senior Night Friday at the Liacouras Center.
The freshman hit the game-tying foul shots and put the Owls ahead for good late in the second half on a layup.
Temple overcame a slow start to hold off Charlotte on the road, 60-54, Tuesday night.
The Temple women will be at Charlotte in their regular-season finale, while the men will play at Tulsa. More here.