Temple football head coach Stan Drayton, quarterback E.J. Warner, running back Edward Saydee, linebacker Jordan Magee and cornerback Jalen McMurray addressed the media Friday after practice.

The biggest news of the day was Drayton’s announcement of the Single-Digit vote, which was scheduled to take place later in the day Friday. Drayton said the results will be announced Monday.

Drayton addressed the leadership in the locker room, reiterating the importance of the players leading the team rather than him.

