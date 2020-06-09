Stevie Mitchell discusses his top-7 list
Stevie Mitchell, a 4-star recruit ranked No. 79 nationally in the 2021 Rivals150, announced his top-7 list of schools on Twitter Tuesday evening.The 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard from Wilson High...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news