Temple never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the second half as the Owls dominated the UConn Huskies, 81-63.

Temple (17-6, 7-3 The American) led by 26 points at halftime and set its season high with 46 first-half points. In addition to being out of it by halftime, UConn (13-10, 4-6 The American) also lost star guard Jalen Adams to an MCL sprain in the first half.

Temple made 11 of its 23 3-point attempts, including five of 11 in the first half. The Owls shot 52.7 percent from the field and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Sophomore forward Justyn Hamilton made his third straight start and set career highs in points (13) and minutes (25) while also registering an assist and block in the win. Sophomore forward JP Moorman made the first start of his career in place of Ernest Aflakpui, who was on the bench in uniform but with a wrapped left leg. In Aflakpui's place, Five Temple players scored in double digits, led by Shizz Alston's 18 points.

UConn forced just five turnovers while turning the ball over 12 times itself. The Owls scored 19 points off of turnovers while the Huskies scored six such points.

Christian Vital and Josh Carlton led the Huskies with 18 points and 13 rebounds a piece. As a team, UConn shot just 22.2 percent from 3-point range but did have an impressive 16 offensive rebounds.

Listen to postgame interviews here.

Fran Dunphy

Danny Hurley

Shizz Alston and Justyn Hamilton