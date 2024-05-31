Hofstra transfer forward Christian Tomasco announced his return to the Philadelphia area on Friday when he committed to Temple.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Tomasco will join the Temple roster as a preferred walk-on, OwlScoop.com has confirmed.

As a senior at Archbishop Ryan, Tomasco shot 61.4 percent from the field and averaged 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. Tomasco scored 26 points and blocked six shots against Chester to help push Archbishop Ryan into the PIAA 5A State Championship game, where Tomasco's squad would lose to Cathedral Prep.

After earning Second Team All-State honors, Tomasco was originally planning on doing a prep year at IMG Academy in Florida before a late offer from former Sixers guard Speedy Claxton's Hofstra program changed his plans. Ultimately, Tomasco chose Hofstra over offers from St. Francis and Rider.

Tomasco redshirted his first year at Hofstra before appearing in 13 games as a freshman in 2022-23 and four games as a sophomore last season. Tomasco joins St. Andrews Episcopal (MD) big Holden Pierre-Louis as walk-ons in Temple's Class of 2024.

Temple coach Adam Fisher and his staff still have two open scholarships for the upcoming season.