Temple adds JUCO punter
Temple gained a late addition to its 2019 class earlier this week when junior college punter Adam Barry committed to the Owls.Barry, who played his high school ball in Kentucky, attended Independen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news