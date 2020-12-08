OwlScoop - Temple basketball returns to practice ahead of schedule

Due to updated Center of Disease Control guidelines that shortened the recommended quarantine period for individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19, Temple basketball was able to return to practice on Friday, OwlScoop.com confirmed with a Temple spokesperson.

Following a positive COVID-19 test the week of Thanksgiving, Temple planned to shut down for two weeks per the CDC's guidelines at the time. The CDC modified its guidelines on Dec. 2, however, which allowed Aaron McKie's program to return to full practice two days later.

Since then, Temple has been able to host full intrasquad practices.

The initial shutdown forced Temple to postpone or cancel games against Rhode Island, Virginia Tech, Villanova, La Salle and St. Joe's. As of now, Temple's official opening game is scheduled to be against Houston, which announced a pause of its own today, on Dec. 22. However, multiple sources confirmed to OwlScoop.com that Temple is close to finalizing a deal to host NJIT on Dec. 19. NJIT went 9-21 last season and has yet to play this season.