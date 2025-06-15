Temple felt like home for Hunter Watson

St. Thomas Aquinas QB Brady Palmer and Appoquinimink High School safety Yalik Carter announced Monday.
The standout running back from Pennsauken High School talked to OwlScoop about committing to the Owls.
St. Frances Academy offensive lineman John Watkins, the 14th-ranked player in Maryland, committed to the Owls.
A California judge on Friday night a little bit past 9 p.m. ET granted approval to the NCAA’s landmark settlement.
This week's pod includes part of our interview with UIC point guard transfer Jordan Mason and much more.
St. Thomas Aquinas QB Brady Palmer and Appoquinimink High School safety Yalik Carter announced Monday.
The standout running back from Pennsauken High School talked to OwlScoop about committing to the Owls.
St. Frances Academy offensive lineman John Watkins, the 14th-ranked player in Maryland, committed to the Owls.