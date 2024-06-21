Southern California's Ashton Allen , who was originally born in Philadelphia, announced his commitment to Temple last month. Allen has since enrolled at Temple and participated in summer workouts, OwlScoop.com has learned.

Looking to add speed to Temple's wide receivers room, Stan Drayton and his staff went into the transfer portal and came out with a track and field national champion.

Coming out of Maryland's Bullis School in 2020, Allen was a two-sport athlete that garnered football offers from schools like Tennessee, Michigan and Louisville as well as track offers from USC, Oregon and LSU. Allen ultimately chose to commit to track and USC, where his two older brothers also ran track, and went on a to become a member of the Trojans' 2022 National Champion 4x100 team as well as an All-American in both the 4x400 and the 4x100. Allen also left USC with the fourth best 400-meter dash in program history after running a 45.94 in January 2023.

After four years in California, Allen announced in March that he would be entering the transfer portal to pursue both football and track and field opportunities. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Allen, who reports a 4.25 40-yard dash, will play wide receiver for the Owls after playing receiver and defensive back in high school.

Allen's commitment caught the eye of former Temple running back Tanardo Sharps, who is now the head coach at his alma mater, Meade High School, in Maryland.