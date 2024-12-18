Temple grabs program's 2,000th win

Elijah Gray's 13 points and game-winning basket, and Shane Dezonie's block and ensuing fastbreak dunk helped Temple complete a 62-61 comeback win over Davidson Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center to notch the 2,000th win in the program's history.

The Owls improved to 7-4 with the victory and became just the sixth program in NCAA history with 2,000 wins.

Watch Gray, Dezonie and head coach Adam Fisher break down the win in Wednesday night's postgame press conference and stay tuned to OwlScoop for more coverage.