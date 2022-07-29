Temple Hoops All-Time Fantasy Draft
The results for the OwlScoop 2022 Temple Hoops draft are in.
We had eight teams, each selecting 13 players in a snake draft. Considering the program hasn't seen much coaching turnover the last hundred years, our team coaches are former or current assistants.
Kyle Gauss thinks his team is the best. You be the judge. If we pitted these teams against each other in a hypothetical eight-team tournament, who would come out on top?
Guy Rodgers, Terence Stansbury, Granger Hall, Ollie Johnson, Shizz Alston, Michael Eric, Mark Strickland, Dalton Pepper, Nate Pierre-Louis, Daniel Dingle, Damian Dunn, JP Moorman, and Tai Strickland
Coach: Chris Clark
Mark Macon, Jim Williams, Tim Perry, Hal Lear, Ryan Brooks, Quenton DeCosey, Jay Norman, Bruce Drysdale, Dereck Battie, Jim McLoughlin, Huey Dutch, Zach Hicks, and Wayne Marshall
Coach: Dean Demopoulos
Dionte Christmas, John Baum, Quincy Wadley, Nate Blackwell, Juan Fernandez, Jason Ivey, Josh Brown, Ike Borsavage, Jeremiah Williams, Joe Cromer, Devin Coleman, Sergio Olmos, and Hysier Miller
Coach: Don Casey
Lynn Greer, Mardy Collins, Mark Tyndale, Donald Hodge, Mark Karcher, Alex Wesby, Julian Dunkley, Lynard Stewart, Ed Coe, Brian Polk, Keaton Sanders, Ron Rollerson, and William Cunningham
Coach: Dan Leibovitz
Khalif Wyatt, Pepe Sanchez, Duane Causwell, Quinton Rose, Ramon Rivas, Khalif Battle, Obi Enechionyia, Jesse Morgan, Clarence Brookins, Jake O'Brien, Jahlil White, Jerry Baskerville, and Eddie Mast
Coach: Dwayne Killings
Aaron McKie, David Hawkins, Kevin Lyde, Mike Vreeswyk, Rasheed Brokenborough, Will Cummings, Dustin Salisbury, Alton McCullough, Charlie Rayne, Johnny Miller, Vic Carstarphen, Greg Jefferson, Ernest Pollard
Coach: Jim Maloney
Eddie Jones, Marc Jackson, Rick Brunson, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, Scootie Randall, Jaylen Bond, Rick Reed, Levan Alston, Anthony Lee, Ernest Aflakpui, TJ DiLeo, Brendan Berry, and De'Vondre Perry
Coach: Shawn Trice
Bill Mlkvy, Lavoy Allen, Howie Evans, Lamont Barnes, Ramone Moore, Mike Kilgore, Marty Stahurski, Bill "Pickles" Kennedy, Tim Claxton, Russ Gordon, Antwayne Robinson, Harry Silcox, and Keith Butler
Coach: Matt Langel