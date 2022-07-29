Temple Hoops All-Time Fantasy Draft

The results for the OwlScoop 2022 Temple Hoops draft are in.

We had eight teams, each selecting 13 players in a snake draft. Considering the program hasn't seen much coaching turnover the last hundred years, our team coaches are former or current assistants.

Kyle Gauss thinks his team is the best. You be the judge. If we pitted these teams against each other in a hypothetical eight-team tournament, who would come out on top?

Team Cayden

Guy Rodgers, Terence Stansbury, Granger Hall, Ollie Johnson, Shizz Alston, Michael Eric, Mark Strickland, Dalton Pepper, Nate Pierre-Louis, Daniel Dingle, Damian Dunn, JP Moorman, and Tai Strickland

Coach: Chris Clark

Team Mike

Mark Macon, Jim Williams, Tim Perry, Hal Lear, Ryan Brooks, Quenton DeCosey, Jay Norman, Bruce Drysdale, Dereck Battie, Jim McLoughlin, Huey Dutch, Zach Hicks, and Wayne Marshall

Coach: Dean Demopoulos

Team Sam C.

Dionte Christmas, John Baum, Quincy Wadley, Nate Blackwell, Juan Fernandez, Jason Ivey, Josh Brown, Ike Borsavage, Jeremiah Williams, Joe Cromer, Devin Coleman, Sergio Olmos, and Hysier Miller

Coach: Don Casey

Team Varun

Lynn Greer, Mardy Collins, Mark Tyndale, Donald Hodge, Mark Karcher, Alex Wesby, Julian Dunkley, Lynard Stewart, Ed Coe, Brian Polk, Keaton Sanders, Ron Rollerson, and William Cunningham

Coach: Dan Leibovitz

Team Dante

Khalif Wyatt, Pepe Sanchez, Duane Causwell, Quinton Rose, Ramon Rivas, Khalif Battle, Obi Enechionyia, Jesse Morgan, Clarence Brookins, Jake O'Brien, Jahlil White, Jerry Baskerville, and Eddie Mast

Coach: Dwayne Killings

Team John

Aaron McKie, David Hawkins, Kevin Lyde, Mike Vreeswyk, Rasheed Brokenborough, Will Cummings, Dustin Salisbury, Alton McCullough, Charlie Rayne, Johnny Miller, Vic Carstarphen, Greg Jefferson, Ernest Pollard

Coach: Jim Maloney

Team Sam N.

Eddie Jones, Marc Jackson, Rick Brunson, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, Scootie Randall, Jaylen Bond, Rick Reed, Levan Alston, Anthony Lee, Ernest Aflakpui, TJ DiLeo, Brendan Berry, and De'Vondre Perry

Coach: Shawn Trice

Team Kyle

Bill Mlkvy, Lavoy Allen, Howie Evans, Lamont Barnes, Ramone Moore, Mike Kilgore, Marty Stahurski, Bill "Pickles" Kennedy, Tim Claxton, Russ Gordon, Antwayne Robinson, Harry Silcox, and Keith Butler

Coach: Matt Langel