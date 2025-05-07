The Scoop: S10, E43 - CJ Hines brings NCAA Tournament experience to Temple

On this week’s podcast, you’ll hear part of our conversation with former Alabama State guard CJ Hines, Temple basketball’s newest transfer portal addition, as well as news of a Big Ten portal commitment for K.C. Keeler’s Temple football program. We also celebrated the upcoming graduation of OwlScoop staff reporter Johnny Zawislak, the music and life of El Debarge and the festive answers from another lively mailbag.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:20

On (or around) this date: 6:20 – 18:20

CJ Hines commits to Temple’s backcourt: 18:20 – 22:28

Temple snags a former Purdue cornerback in the portal: 22:28 – 24:21

A familiar NFL Temple connection led Pooh Lawton to the Owls: 24:21-25:45

Some 4-star official football visits are set for June: 25:45 – 27:31

Mailbag: 27:31 – end

*Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.