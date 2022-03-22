Temple is a 'high contender' in Naquil Betrand's recruitment
Naquil Betrand overpowers some of Philadelphia’s best high school defensive lineman, and college programs have taken notice. Temple head coach Stan Drayton and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news