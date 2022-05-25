Temple lands first 2023 recruit in WR Richard Dandridge

Temple is on the board with its first verbal commitment from the 2023 class after Homestead High School wide receiver Richard Dandridge announced his verbal commitment to the Owls Tuesday night.

During the course of his recruitment, Dandridge has picked up offers from programs like Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Louisville and West Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound rising senior, who was recruited by Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams, tallied 10 touchdowns and 1,030 receiving yards as a junior in 2021. He projects as a slot receiver at the next level.

Stay tuned for more details on Dandridge's commitment.