“Coach Fisher and his staff displayed a lot of energy in the recruiting process and on my visit to Temple, and that energy is contagious,” Riley said in a statement released by the university Monday afternoon. “Coach Fisher and his staff's track record in skill development also stuck out to me. I know he is going to bring Temple basketball back to the NCAA Tournament, and I want to be a part of that. Coach Fisher made me feel part of the Temple Family from day one, and I look forward to being a part of the winning tradition of Temple basketball.”

After taking a visit to Temple this past weekend, former Georgetown guard Jordan Riley announced Monday on Instagram that he is committing to the Owls and new head coach Adam Fisher .

Riley, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard who comes to North Broad Street with two seasons of eligibility remaining, averaged 4.2 points per game in his two seasons with the Hoyas and averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games this past season, including nine starts.

Riley played his best basketball of the season in a four-game stretch back in January, scoring in double figures in three of four games. He scored a season- and career-high 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting and 2 of 3 from three-point range in a four-point road loss at Villanova on Jan. 16.

Georgetown went 7-25 overall and just 2-18 in the Big East and fired its coach, former Hoyas legend and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, on March 9. Riley entered the NCAA’s transfer portal a few days later. He visited Seton Hall last month and considered St. John’s and Manhattan as well. He had a visit to Towson set for Monday but canceled it once he decided to commit to Temple.

Riley was rated by Rivals as a 3-star recruit and the 138th overall player in the 2021 class. A two-time all-state player at Long Island’s Brentwood High School, Riley was voted Mr. New York Basketball and Newsday’s Player of the Year as a senior. After being recruited by more than a dozen high-major programs, Riley chose Georgetown over offers from Kansas, St. John’s, Florida State and UConn.

With the addition of Riley, Fisher and his staff now have 10 scholarship players on the roster with three available. Temple is set to host Howard transfer Steve Settle for a visit Wednesday. The 6-10 forward averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds this season and scored 13 points in Howard’s opening round NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas.