Temple looking to strengthen its Clearwater connection
Nate Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver from Florida’s Clearwater Central Catholic High School, received an offer from Temple back on Feb.25.Temple’s offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news