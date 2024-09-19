Temple offers sons of NFL’s McNabb, Fitzgerald

Two years ago, head coach Stan Drayton kicked off his tenure on North Broad Street by benching then-quarterback D’Wan Mathis and promoting third-string freshman E.J. Warner to the starting lineup. By the end of last season, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner became one of the best quarterbacks in program history statistically despite the Owls’ struggles in the win column.

This week, Drayton attempted to add to the list of Temple players whose parents played in the NFL by recruiting at Warner's alma mater. Brophy College Preparatory Schoolwide receivers Donovan McNabb Jr. and Devin Fitzgerald received offers from Temple, they announced on X on Sep. 17.

Fitzgerald is the son of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who will likely enter the Hall of Fame in 2026. The 6-foot-2 junior finished last season with 15 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, but he stepped into a bigger role this season. In just three games, Fitzgerald has 10 receptions for 135 yards and four touchdowns.