Temple offers sons of NFL’s McNabb, Fitzgerald

in other news
Matchups with Xavier, West Virginia highlight women's hoops schedule
Temple released its women's basketball nonconference schedule Thursday.
Temple officially announces nonconference basketball schedule
With fewer than two months until Adam Fisher's second season, Temple officially announced its non-conference schedule.
Another triple-option team awaits the Owls
Ben Osueke, Louis Frye and Andreas Keaton talked about what they'll face Saturday in a 2-0 Coastal Carolina team.
Two years ago, head coach Stan Drayton kicked off his tenure on North Broad Street by benching then-quarterback D’Wan Mathis and promoting third-string freshman E.J. Warner to the starting lineup. By the end of last season, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner became one of the best quarterbacks in program history statistically despite the Owls’ struggles in the win column.
This week, Drayton attempted to add to the list of Temple players whose parents played in the NFL by recruiting at Warner's alma mater. Brophy College Preparatory Schoolwide receivers Donovan McNabb Jr. and Devin Fitzgerald received offers from Temple, they announced on X on Sep. 17.
Fitzgerald is the son of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who will likely enter the Hall of Fame in 2026. The 6-foot-2 junior finished last season with 15 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, but he stepped into a bigger role this season. In just three games, Fitzgerald has 10 receptions for 135 yards and four touchdowns.
Brophy is 3-0 this season, and Fitzgerald leads his team in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns. His four total touchdowns is good for second on the team behind quarterback Case Vanden Bosch, the son of 11-year NFL veteran defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch.
McNabb, who’s listed as part of the 2027 class, has just four catches and 38 yards in his first year on the varsity roster. He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders’ quarterback Donovan McNabb.
Fitzgerald picked up 10 offers dating back to last year according to his social media, including Penn, Pitt, Toledo, Washington State and Arizona. He also took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame in June, according to Rivals.com.
McNabb Jr. got an offer from Northern Arizona in June, and Temple is just the second offer in his young career.