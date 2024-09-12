PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Temple officially announces non-conference basketball schedule

Colin Schofield
OwlScoop.com staff

With fewer than two months to go until the season starts, Temple men’s basketball has released its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season. In addition to their American Athletic Conference schedule, the Owls will play five non-conference games in the Liacouras Center and eight games on the road or at a neutral site.

Temple opens up year two under Adam Fisher on Nov. 4 at home against Sacred Heart. Drexel is the next home game for the Owls on Nov. 12 as part of the Big Five Classic. The Dragons, led by ninth-year coach Zach Spiker, went 20-12 last season. Temple will then go almost a full month without a true home game before hosting Division 2 Holy Family on Dec. 10, Davidson on Dec. 18 and round out non-conference play by hosting Buffalo on Dec. 29.

The Owls will only play three true road games in their non-conference slate. Temple travels to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to take on Boston College on Nov. 15. The Owls will remain in the city of Philadelphia to take on the La Salle Explorers in the second game of the Big Five Classic on Nov. 30. Temple's final true road game of its non-conference slate will take place on Dec. 15 when the team travels up to Hempstead, New York to take on Hofstra. Led by former Philadelphia 76er Speedy Claxton, Hofstra has won at least 20 games in the all three of Claxton's seasons, including a 20-13 record last year.

In terms of neutral site games, the Owls will take on the Monmouth Hawks on Nov, 8 in Trenton for the Jersey Jam. Temple then heads up to Mohegan Sun, Connecticut to compete in the Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 22 and 23, where the Cherry and White will face off with Florida State on Nov, 22 and Massachusetts on Nov. 23. Archbishop Wood product Rahsool Diggins, who won the Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player award last year, leads UMass, which went 20-11 last year.

The annual Big Five Championship will be held on Dec. 7 in the Wells Fargo Center where the Owls opponent will be determined based on the in-season Big Five play. The last neutral site game for Temple will be the Hall of Fame tip-off against Rhode Island on Dec. 21 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Rams are entering year three underneath Archie Miller, who previously took Dayton to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I am extremely excited about our non-conference schedule which kicks off November 4th at the Liacouras Center," Fisher said in a press release. "The opportunities to test ourselves early and often with some tough road and neutral site games we feel will prepare our team to play meaningful games in March. We need all of our students, faculty, alumni and fans at the Liacouras Center this year."

Temple’s full American Athletic Conference schedule will be released soon.

