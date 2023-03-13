Aaron McKie’s head coaching tenure at Temple came to an end Monday.

An official release from the university said McKie would not be returning as the Owls’ head coach and would instead be transitioning into a role as a special advisor to athletics.

McKie signed a five-year contract with Temple when he was initially hired to succeed Fran Dunphy and had one more year left on that contract.

“I want to thank Aaron for his service to Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach,” Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson said in a statement. “Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player, and as our coach, representing the University and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his service to Temple and the men's basketball program.”

The move follows a disappointing season for McKie’s squad, as the team deemed it a “tournament-or-bust” year. The Owls finished 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the American Athletic Conference and lost its AAC quarterfinal matchup against Cincinnati by 30 points, 84-54, Friday in Fort Worth.

In his four-year head coaching career, McKie finished 52-56, including 0-3 in the AAC Tournament.

When asked by reporters after the loss Friday, McKie mentioned he was not concerned with being fired, saying, “... I don't lose sleep over that. I want to continue to grow these kids and help this program as best as I can.”

McKie joined Temple’s coaching staff in 2014 as an assistant under Dunphy, who just completed his first season as La Salle’s head coach. McKie, a member of Temple’s Ring of Honor, has the seventh-highest points per game average and fifth-highest steals per game average in Temple history. He is a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year for the Philadelphia 76ers and enjoyed a 13-year playing career.

“I want to thank Temple for the opportunity and privilege to serve as the head coach men's basketball coach,” McKie said. “I wish nothing but the best for Temple's student-athletes and the University moving forward. Temple has been and always will be home for me and I wish the program nothing but success.”

The press release concluded by saying the search for a new head coach would “commence immediately.”