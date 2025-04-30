Temple reels in Delaware speedster

Temple's offense got an injection of speed on Tuesday when it announced the signing of former Delaware wide receiver Jojo Bermudez .

Bermudez, a 5-foot-9, 172-pound receiver from New Jersey, played his high school ball at Cedar Creek High School and was the No. 13 prospect in New Jersey's 2022 class. While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez logged 183 career catches for 3,128 yards, both of which were the most in state history. He originally committed to Rutgers over offers from Tennessee, Syracuse and Vanderbilt before flipping to Cincinnati. Bermudez transferred to Delaware after Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin, however, and spent the last two seasons as a Blue Hen.

Bermudez caught 25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and also ran the ball four times for 40 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, Bermudez served as the team's primary kick returner and returned 14 kickoffs for 388 yards. Bermudez's sophomore season was shortened by injury but he still managed to catch 25 passes in six games for 216 yards.

At Delaware, Bermudez showed some positional versality. While he spent the majority of his time lined up out wide, Bermudez also occasionally lined up in the slot and even logged a handful of snaps in the backfield. That type of versatility could prove useful in a Tyler Walker offense that relies heavily on pre-snap movement.

With two years of eligibility left, the redshirt-junior figures to bring some much needed experience to a Temple receivers room that lost its two leading receivers, Dante Wright and Ashton Allen, to graduation last season. The Owls do return John Adams, Antonio Jones, Kajiya Hollawayne, Xavier Irvin and Tyler Stewart as contributors from last year.

At Temple, Bermudez will be reunited with linebacker Ty Davis, who transferred to Temple in January, as well as running backs coach Andrew Pierce, who spent served in the same position at Delaware from 2022-24.