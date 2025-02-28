Temple releases 2025 football schedule

Temple released on Friday its 2025 football schedule, one that includes nonconference games against Oklahoma and Georgia Tech and home American Athletic Conference matchups with Navy and Tulane.

The Owls will open their season with new head coach K.C. Keeler at UMass Saturday, Aug. 30, before returning to Philadelphia for their home opener against Howard a week later at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Sept. 6. Oklahoma will visit the Linc the following Saturday before the Owls close out nonconference play Saturday, Sept. 20, at Georgia Tech.

When Temple last played UMass on the road, it did so at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough back in 2015, scratching out a 25-23 win that was their third of the season and part of the Owls’ 7-0 start that vaulted the program into its first top-25 ranking in 36 seasons. This August, Temple will play UMass on campus in Amherst at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Temple will enjoy the benefit of a bye week following its nonconference slate and then play its first two conference games at home – Saturday, Oct. 4, against UTSA and Saturday, Oct. 11, against Navy.

The Owls will play at reigning AAC champion Army on Saturday, Nov. 8, enjoy their second bye week, and then host conference runner-up Tulane Saturday, Nov. 22.

Television designations and kickoff times, per Friday’s release, will be set by June 1 for the first three weeks of the season.

Temple will conduct its first spring practice Tuesday, March 11, and host its annual Cherry and White spring game Saturday, April 12.

