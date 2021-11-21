Temple routs Elon, 75-58, in Charleston Classic finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Khalif Battle had 28 points as Temple defeated Elon 75-58 in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Jeremiah Williams added a career-high 22 points for the Owls, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the game for seventh place. Williams also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Sage Tolbert III had nine rebounds for Temple (2-3).

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (2-4). Torrence Watson added 12 points. Darius Burford had seven rebounds.

Sunday's win was a bounceback effort from Temple, which lost by 27 to Clemson Thursday and by 20 to Boise State Friday in its first two Charleston Classic games.

Putbacks: Temple’s 24 made free throws Sunday were the most by an Owls team since Temple went 27 of 35 from the foul line in a 93-89 double OT win over UConn on Feb. 20, 2020. ... Jeremiah Williams made just 1 of his first 11 free throws this season. He hit 13 of 14 Sunday.

