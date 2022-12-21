Before he became Temple’s head coach, Stan Drayton recruited at three different programs in the SEC and another in the Big Ten. He’s more than used to some of the last-minute anxiety that comes with keeping recruits committed and making them feel good about signing their National Letters of Intent.

“To the final hour, to the final minute of the hour, you’re fighting,” Drayton said.

And as he sat at the Liacouras Center Tuesday night watching an Owls basketball game, he got another dose of that on the eve of National Signing Day.

“Here comes a few phone calls, and I had to walk out into the concourse to handle some calls,” Drayton said of his Tuesday night.

Temple signed 25 players Wednesday to National Letters of Intent – 20 from high schools, three transfers and two from the junior college ranks - as the Owls addressed several positions of need like running back, offensive line and the defensive backfield.

The three transfers – former Miami defensive tackle Allan Haye, Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright and FIU running back E.J. Wilson – do not factor into Rivals’ recruiting rankings, which had Temple’s 2023 class at 67th nationally and fifth in the American Athletic Conference behind Houston, UCF, Memphis and Tulane as of Wednesday afternoon.

On paper, it looks like a solid – if not foundational – class for the future of the program. Running backs like Tampa Jesuit’s Joquez Smith and Harrisburg High School’s Kyle Williams could revamp a rushing offense that was the third-worst in the country this season, and local standouts like Roman Catholic High School outside linebacker Jordan Montgomery and Northeast High School defensive end Tyrese Whitaker could be future cornerstones for defensive coordinator DJ Eliot’s unit and show that Drayton’s staff can recruit local talent that received Power Five offers.

Temple reached into talent-rich Florida to sign six players and once again made an impact internationally, landing the signatures of Australian punter Dante Atton and tight end Peter Clarke, who played at London’s NFL Academy.

And as Drayton said, it all came with some last-minute closing.

“I had to really reassure some of our recruits on why they chose Temple in the first place,” Drayton said, alluding to the fact that other programs were trying to flip some of the Owls’ commits. “People are doing a great job of selling their programs and selling dreams and hopes for all these kids, and so it’s a tough decision for them at times, and I can respect that.

“So yeah, we had a couple. We had a couple where we had to fight tooth and nail to get them back on our side and we got ink on paper, so we’re good to go.”

You can listen to Drayton’s entire National Signing Day press conference here.