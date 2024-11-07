Advertisement
in other news
Dylan King talks about his Temple commitment
The JUCO safety talked to OwlScoop.com about why he chose Temple.
• Zachary Silverstein
Snap Counts: Temple vs. East Carolina
Find out which players logged the most snaps in Temple's 56-34 loss to East Carolina here.
• Kyle Gauss
Dylan King commits to Temple
The JUCO safety offered his verbal pledge to the Owls after visiting Temple last weekend.
• Zachary Silverstein
ECU routs Temple, 56-34
Temple surrendered 29 third-quarter points in a blowout loss to a team playing for an interim head coach Saturday.
• John DiCarlo
Gameday guide: ECU
Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
• Colin Schofield
Holy Cross Prep wideout commits as preferred walk-on
