Gary's 17 -point performance propels Temple past Delaware

After a resilient comeback effort fell just short in the season opener against Richmond, Temple coach Diane Richardson had high expectations from how her team could perform in the future.

It wasn’t pretty in Temple's following game against Delaware but the Owls were able to do hold off a comeback attempt en route to a 67-56 win of the season. Tarriyonna Gary led all scorers with 17 points with three three-pointers while Anissa Rivera chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds to help earn the win.

The Owls jumped out to a 9-0 run, including five points from Tristen Taylor, to take early control of the game. The Temple defense, which was something Richardson criticized in the first half of the season opener, was able to hold Delaware off the board five minutes into the first quarter.

Temple shot a poor 29 percent from the field in the first quarter but the defense held Delaware in check to 1-of-14 shooting. After the first quarter, the Owls led, 12-4. Led by Gary, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the second quarter, the offense picked it up after that.

Delaware forward Michelle Ojo led the Blue Hens' effort in the second quarter with eight points, which helped keep the game from getting out of hand but Temple still led, 33-22, at halftime. The Delaware comeback effort continued into the third quarter, as a 9-2 scoring run to open the half closed the Owls lead to just four.

Ella Wanzer scored five points in the third quarter as the Blue Hens outscored the Owls, 17-15, in the third quarter. The Temple offense struggled again in the third quarter but Rivera scored five points of her own as Temple still led by nine going into the final quarter.

Tiarra East scored seven points in the fourth quarter while Delaware as a team shot 7 of 10 from the field in the final period.

Overall, it wasn’t the best shooting night from either team but the Owls' key pieces showed up when needed most to earn the first win of the season.

Taylor finished with 10 points and seven assists for Temple while Amaya Oliver continued to make her presence felt in the post with eight points and eight rebounds. As a team, Temple outrebounded Delaware, 44-40, and won the turnover battle 19 to 23.

Temple will next travel to VCU on Friday before heading to Georgetown on Tuesday. Both games are set for 7pm tipoffs.