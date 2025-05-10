Former 4-star recruit Derrian Ford signs with Temple

Temple has added another piece to its backcourt through the transfer portal, this time with the signing of former Arkansas State guard Derrian Ford .

Ford, a former 4-star, top-100 recruit in the 2022 class, originally signed with Arkansas and played his first season with the Razorbacks before spending the past two with the Red Wolves. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for an Arkansas State team that fell a game short of the NCAA Tournament berth advanced to the second round of the NIT this season.

At Temple, Ford will join a refurbished backcourt that returns rising sophomore Aiden Tobiason and will include Arkansas State transfer CJ Hines, Manhattan transfer Masiah Gilyard, Nebraska transfer Gavin Griffiths and incoming 2025 Westtown School recruit Cam Wallace.

Programs like Syracuse, Missouri, Texas A&M, Memphis and Ole Miss initially reached out when Ford entered the poral in late March. As he drew closer to deciding, Ford also considered FAU, Tulsa and Appalachian State before picking Temple.

A 6-foot-3, 212-pound lefty with one season of eligibility remaining, Ford is a career 35% shooter from three-point range. In 34 games and 14 starts this past season, Ford shot 32.1% (44-for-137) from three and 82.8% (48-of-58) from the free-throw line and saved some of his better basketball for the end of the season with three-straight double-digit scoring efforts.