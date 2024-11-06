The Scoop: S10, E15 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. shines in Owls' season opener

in other news
Snap Counts: Temple vs. East Carolina
Find out which players logged the most snaps in Temple's 56-34 loss to East Carolina here.
Dylan King commits to Temple
The JUCO safety offered his verbal pledge to the Owls after visiting Temple last weekend.
ECU routs Temple, 56-34
Temple surrendered 29 third-quarter points in a blowout loss to a team playing for an interim head coach Saturday.
Gameday guide: ECU
Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer
Camden Catholic two-way star Bryce Clark discussed his Temple offer with OwlScoop.com.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. was as good as advertised in Temple’s season-opening win over Sacred Heart, while Diane Richardson’s women’s team overcame a 17-point deficit but fell short to Richmond in their opener.
We broke down both games, included some audio from Adam Fisher, Richardson and Owls quarterback Evan Simon as we recapped what has already been a busy Temple sports week.
Intro: 0:00 – 4:10
On (or around) this date: 4:10 – 9:28
Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s debut leads Temple past Sacred Heart: 9:28 – 24:15
Diane Richardson’s squad falls short against Richmond: 24:15 – 32:45
Temple football regroups after another bye week: 32:45 – 41:36
Mailbag: 41:38 – end
