Snap Counts: Temple vs. East Carolina

Snap Counts: Temple vs. East Carolina

Find out which players logged the most snaps in Temple's 56-34 loss to East Carolina here.

Premium content
 • Kyle Gauss
Dylan King commits to Temple

Dylan King commits to Temple

The JUCO safety offered his verbal pledge to the Owls after visiting Temple last weekend.

 • Zachary Silverstein
ECU routs Temple, 56-34

ECU routs Temple, 56-34

Temple surrendered 29 third-quarter points in a blowout loss to a team playing for an interim head coach Saturday.

 • John DiCarlo
Gameday guide: ECU

Gameday guide: ECU

Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

 • Colin Schofield
South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

Camden Catholic two-way star Bryce Clark discussed his Temple offer with OwlScoop.com.

Premium content
 • Ryan Mack

Published Nov 6, 2024
The Scoop: S10, E15 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. shines in Owls' season opener
Jamal Mashburn Jr. was as good as advertised in Temple’s season-opening win over Sacred Heart, while Diane Richardson’s women’s team overcame a 17-point deficit but fell short to Richmond in their opener.

We broke down both games, included some audio from Adam Fisher, Richardson and Owls quarterback Evan Simon as we recapped what has already been a busy Temple sports week.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:10

On (or around) this date: 4:10 – 9:28

Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s debut leads Temple past Sacred Heart: 9:28 – 24:15

Diane Richardson’s squad falls short against Richmond: 24:15 – 32:45

Temple football regroups after another bye week: 32:45 – 41:36

Mailbag: 41:38 – end

