The Scoop: S10, E15 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. shines in Owls' season opener

Jamal Mashburn Jr. was as good as advertised in Temple’s season-opening win over Sacred Heart, while Diane Richardson’s women’s team overcame a 17-point deficit but fell short to Richmond in their opener.

We broke down both games, included some audio from Adam Fisher, Richardson and Owls quarterback Evan Simon as we recapped what has already been a busy Temple sports week.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:10

On (or around) this date: 4:10 – 9:28

Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s debut leads Temple past Sacred Heart: 9:28 – 24:15

Diane Richardson’s squad falls short against Richmond: 24:15 – 32:45

Temple football regroups after another bye week: 32:45 – 41:36

Mailbag: 41:38 – end